Since advent of its 4D cushioning in 2017, Adidas has relied on the technology across categories ranging from running shoes to lifestyle sneakers. The 3D-printed sole has been the basis for much of the brand's experimental output, but now a new innovation is joining the arsenal.

The Three Stripes revealed today a new textile upper known as Strung. The tech allows developers to dial in specific structure coordinates on computers which are then sent to robots for construction. Adidas says this allows for more precise zones of breathability, flexibility, and support. In other words, every thread on the Strung upper is strategically placed in a certain direction to allow for optimal performance. The brand describes it as a cocoon-like fit.

Image via Adidas

Strung will debut on running shoes, but Adidas has plans to eventually bring it to other sports. "The most exciting thing is that we're still in the early stages of developing this technology," reads a press release. "Prototype testing will be fundamental to what we do next, but more important than that is the trajectory of consumers and athletes. What do they want next, and how are their needs changing?"

Unveiled here in the Futurecraft.Strung concept model with 4D cushioning, Adidas says Strung technology will debut on a different, unseen running sneaker slated to release in early 2022.

