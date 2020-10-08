With already six signature models under his belt, Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard's signature line continues to expand after a possible look at his next performance-driven sneaker has surfaced.

Images of what's expected to be the Dame 7 come courtesy of US_11 on Twitter, showcasing a series of upcoming colorways. According to the Three Stripes' Holiday 2020 catalog, the Dame 7 will incorporate a mesh upper with the lacing system integrated into the material for enhanced lockdown, which sits atop a Lightstrike midsole and a Supergrip rubber outsole.

According to the aforementioned catalog, the Adidas Dame 7 is slated to drop on October 1, 2020 for $110, but expect a formal announcement from the brand ahead of the target launch date.

UPDATE (10/08): After its digital debut in NBA 2K21, the Adidas Dame 7 is now available in six "I Am My Own Fan" colorways, four of which are featured here. In addition to the black, lime, orange, and purple styles pictured, the signature sneaker is also available in navy and white iterations.

Each pair is priced at $110 and can be purchased now from adidas.com and select retailers.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas