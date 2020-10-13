Adidas is rewarding the loyal members of its Creators Club program through its first-ever Creators Club Week, a week-long digital festival that officially kicks off tomorrow.

For the event, members will see the brand's biggest drop of exclusive and limited-edition shoes to date with over 70 pairs set to release throughout the duration of the festival. Some of the highlights include the Ninja x Adidas collection, the latest Ultra4D release, and the debut of the Ultra Boost DNA LOOP where 1,500 Creators Club members will be invited to take part in the shoe's beta test before it hits the market in 2021. The event isn't solely focused on sneaker releases, as the brand has confirmed that a handful of globally renowned musicians, sportspeople and designers will also be making an appearance as well.

"Creators Club Week is the biggest ever celebration of our global member community and an opportunity to bring people together through our curated program of digital experiences," Scott Zalaznik, Adidas SVP of Digital said. "Holding our first ever members week, and asking our partners that we’ve worked so closely with to headline this moment, is the most fitting way to introduce our latest innovations, freshest designs, and sustainable products to the world."

Readers interested in participating can do so by downloading the Adidas app and sign up to become a member of the Creators Club now. The Creators Club Week festival will take place virtually on the aforementioned app starting tomorrow and will last until Oct. 20.

Image via Adidas

