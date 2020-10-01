As it has been the case in the past, including most recently the Toy Story 4 release, Adidas is teaming up with an upcoming film for a collaboration. This time the upcoming installment of the popular 007 movie franchise serves as inspiration for the Ultra Boost style.

In a first look provided by yankeekicks on Instagram, the brand has created a special colorway of the Ultra Boost 20 coinciding with the release of James Bond's No Time to Die movie hitting theaters on Apr. 10. The pair is kept simple with a stealthy black makeup that's contrasted by grey accents around the toe, as well as 007's official branding stamped onto the tongue and heel. The look is finished off with an all-black Boost cushioned midsole and a Continental rubber outsole.

As of now, release information for this 007 x Adidas Ultra Boost 20 "No Time to Die" has yet to be announced by the brand.

UPDATE (10/01): Joining the previously leaked Ultra Boost 20 style, we're now learning that the 007 x Adidas "No Time to Die" collab will also include a special edition colorway of the Ultra Boost DNA that's seen below. According to Finish Line's launch calendar, the entire collection is dropping at select Adidas retailers on Oct. 29. As of now, Adidas hasn't confirmed the release details for the capsule, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Ben Felderstein

Image via Ben Felderstein

Image via Ben Felderstein

Image via Ben Felderstein

Image via yankeekicks

Image via yankeekicks

Image via yankeekicks

Image via yankeekicks

Image via yankeekicks