It's been a good week for Travis Scott fans. Not only did the Houston rapper drop his new single "Franchise" late last night, but he was also spotted wearing an unreleased Air Jordan 1 collaboration.

La Flame can be seen below jamming out to his latest track in the video captured by fellow rapper Young Thug, while rocking a previously unseen colorway of his Air Jordan 1 collab. The shoe dons the signature reverse Swoosh branding with a similar white and brown color scheme to the previous pair, but with a reversed blocking on the upper.

Travis Scott and Jordan Brand have yet to confirm that this Air Jordan 1 collab will be hitting retail, but we'll continue to follow the story as it develops.