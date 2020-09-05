Even though the release for Travis Scott's Air Jordan 6 took place a little less than a year ago, the collaborative style just surfaced in an all-new colorway.

This week, stylist Bloody Osiris shared images of a Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 in a yet-to-be-released makeup donning a light brown upper with Infrared accents, and glow-in-the-dark tongue and outsole. The pair also features stash pockets by the ankle collar, which is a signature detail to Scott's Jordan 6 collab.

As of now, there's currently no indication that this pair is hitting retail but grab a detailed look below and stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates on a potential release.

Image via bloodyosiris

