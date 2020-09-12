After collaborating on a handful of silhouettes from LeBron James' signature line, Titan is reportedly switching things up after details surfaced on an upcoming project with Jordan Brand.
According to Soleheatonfeet, the Manila-based retailer is releasing an Air Jordan 23 collab before the end of this year. While details are currently slim, a first look shared by the leaker account shows Titan's lightning bolt logo adorning the tongue, which has been seen on the past Titan x LeBron collabs. Elsewhere, the sockliner features a quilted stitch pattern along with gold embroidery on the sides.
As of now, a release date for Titan's upcoming Air Jordan 23 collab has not yet been confirmed.
UPDATE (08/29): zSneakerheadz and s.sam.group shares a closer look at what's rumored to be Titan's Air Jordan 23 collab. The pair is slated to drop later this year but a release date has yet to be confirmed.
UPDATE (09/12): Hanzuying offers up another look at the Titan x Air Jordan 23 collab that's slated to drop later this year.
Titan x Air Jordan 23 Retro SP
Release Date: Late 2020
Color: Black/Sail/White/Metallic Gold
Style #: CZ6222-001
Price: $N/A