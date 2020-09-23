In the lead-up to this week's release of The Hundreds and Puma's "A Hopeful Future" collection, Bobby Hundreds announced on social media today that one of the sneakers has been scrapped, but that doesn't mean the pair won't make it out to the public.

Embodying the capsule's ethos of achieving a more sustainable future, the scrapped Classic Suede will instead be given away at a later date. The sneakers that are dropping include the collaborative RS-2K, the Performer, and the Future Rider, in which the sportswear brand has confirmed that each pair is created from about 80 percent of eco-friendly materials.

The Hundreds x Puma "A Hopeful Future" is releasing on Sept. 26 at TheHundreds.com, Puma.com, and select retailers.

The year of the pivot. pic.twitter.com/kBIZzQAFmy — Bobby Hundreds (@bobbyhundreds) September 23, 2020

Image via Puma

Image via Puma