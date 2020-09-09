Supreme's latest sneaker offering for its Fall/Winter 2020 season is a new collaboration with longtime partner Vans.

The skate shop has chosen the Half Cab Pro and Old Skool Pro for the project with three colorways offered for each model including in sail, black, and blue. Each pair is executed with an all-over Supreme branding predominately on the upper's quarter panels, while a black vulcanized sole completes the looks.

This Supreme x Vans collection releases exclusively at Supreme in-store and online tomorrow, while its Japan shop will launch the capsule on Sept. 12.

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme