Fashion label STAUD and New Balance will follow up on the success of their initial drop in May with another sneaker project arriving this month.

On the opposite end of the spectrum of the bright hues used on the first capsule, the brands have created a fall-ready colorway of the New Balance 327 that's releasing exclusively in women's sizing. The lifestyle model is executed with a premium leather upper that's paired with grey suede overlays, while the color brown covers the large "N" logo on the lateral side. Releasing alongside the sneaker is an apparel collection designed specifically for women.

"For Fall 2020, we asked ourselves what the classic, chic version of our playful, rainbow Spring season would be while keeping the artful, esoteric design details that lie at the heart of our brand. The answer was a version of our signature ponte styles combined with NB Sleek for high-performance wear, made transitional for all aspects of life," STAUD told New Balance.

STAUD's New Balance 327 collab releases on Sept. 24 on Staud.Clothing and on NewBalance.com.