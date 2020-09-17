Months after its initial unveiling, Stadium Goods has finally announced the opening for its new store in Chicago.

Stadium Goods' latest shop is located on 60 East Walton Street and will reside in the Windy City’s premier commercial district known as the Magnificent Mile. The two-level space spans 6,000 square feet and if it’s anything like the New York City store, fans should expect plenty of sneaker options to choose from including both everyday classics and rare gems.

"Chicago has an incredible sneaker culture in its own right, beginning with the 'Chicago' Jordan 1, to being the hometown of contemporary sneaker design leaders like Kanye West and Virgil Abloh," says John McPheters, Stadium Goods' co-founder and co-CEO. "Stadium Goods is built on a foundation of culture and community, and being a part of the Chicago community was a huge draw."

Stadium Goods' Chicago location will open its doors on Oct. 1 while its market center (where consignment products are taken in and authenticated) that's located on 1719 North Damen Avenue will be open for business starting Sept. 21.