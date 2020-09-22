Sotheby's is auctioning off some of the rarest Nike sneakers ever created for its latest "Cult Classic" auction.

Based on the notion that sneakers have become a new canvas for artists, the renowned auction house has curated eight of the most sought-after pairs that were ever created by the Swoosh, which many sneaker fans consider to be works of art in its own right.

To give readers a sense of what Sotheby's has put together, the lot includes a handful of styles from the Swoosh's skateboarding division including the ultra-rare "Paris," "NYC Pigeon," "FLOM," and the "What The Dunk" SB Dunks, just to name a few. If that isn't enough, the auction house threw in a pair of the Air Jordan 1 High "Bred" from 1985 that's game-worn and autographed by Michael Jordan.

Sotheby's "Cult Classic" auction is going live today and will run until Sept. 30. Readers who are interested can put a bid in by clicking here.

Jeff Staple x Nike SB Dunk Low "NYC Pigeon," Image via Sotheby's

Futura x Nike SB Dunk High "FLOM," Image via Sotheby's

Michael Lau x Nike SB Dunk Low "Gardener Wood," Image via Sotheby's

Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low F&F "Piet Parra," Image via Sotheby's

Katsuya Terada x Nike SB Dunk Low Sample, Image via Sotheby's

Nike SB Dunk Low "What The Dunk," Image via Sotheby's