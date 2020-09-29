Virgil Abloh's latest Nike collab, a special pack celebrating Russell Westbrook's style, and a playful collection from Reebok highlight this week of sneaker releases.

Things kick off on Thursday with the Off-White x Nike Rubber Dunk and Reebok x Minions collection both debuting at select retailers. On Friday, the Air Max 90 arrives in OG "Laser Blue" and "Eggplant" colorways alongside the "Why Not?" Jordan x Converse pack, and "Carbon" Yeezy Boost 250 V2. Things wrap up on Saturday with the "Ridgerock" Air Force 1 and "Light Grey" Slam Jam x Nike Dunk High.

Check out a detailed looked at all of this week's best releases below.