Nike continuing its run of Dunk retros, another skate shop dropping a Nike SB collab, and Bodega releasing its latest New Balance project highlight this week of sneaker releases.

Things kick off on Wednesday when the "Michigan" Dunk High hits select retailers. On Thursday, the "Tech Chrome" Air Jordan 6, "Photon Dust" Dunk Low Disrupt, Ruohan Wang x Nike Flyleather collection, and "East Money Sniper" KD13 all release. The busy week continues on Friday with the Denham x Nike Air Max pack, "Better Days" Bodega x New Balance 997S, Adsum x Reebok Club C Revenge, Lego x Adidas ZX 8000, and "PJ Tucker PE" Kobe 5 Protro. The releases wrap up on Saturday with the "Sashiko" Kyrie pack, "Lost at Sea" Atlas x Nike SB Dunk High, and "Lucky Green" Air Jordan 13. Nike is also dropping off a special colorway of the Air Presto early next week on Monday morning inspired by the Nigerian national team.

Check out a detailed look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.