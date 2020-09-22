Foot Locker isn't the only sneaker retailer that's adding voter registration kiosks to its retail locations ahead of November's presidential election. In honor of National Voter Registration Day, Snipes has teamed up with PUMA to equip voting kiosks in all 95 of its stateside stores.

Starting today, fans who visit a Snipes store will have access to a Vengo kiosk or by scanning a QR code on your phone, which will pull up the appropriate state's voting site. Once opened, participants will be prompted to answer survey questions about their voter registration status and state of residence, giving them quick access to information on how to register to vote and the process behind voting in their respective state.

The Vengo kiosks and the accompanying voting information will be up until Election Day, which happens on November 3. To locate your nearest Snipes store, click here.