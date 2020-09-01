Like most months, September is jam-packed with new takes on popular Air Jordan styles.

Some of the more noteworthy releases for this month include the retro styles that were previewed as part of the brand's Fall 2020 lineup including the Air Jordan 1 High "Baroque Brown," the Oregon Ducks-inspired Air Jordan 5 "Apple Green," as well as the Air Jordan 6 "Chrome" releasing exclusively in women's sizing.

Arguably the most anticipated drop happening this month is the wider launch of Union's Air Jordan 4 collab following an exclusive drop at Union last month.

Below, check out a full rundown of what's dropping this month from Jordan Brand.