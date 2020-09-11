Although Houston Rockets' point guard Russell Westbrook is a Jordan Brand endorser, his next Air Jordan release will be bundled with a Converse sneaker.

This multi-sneaker "Why Not?" pack is made possible due to the fact that both Jordan Brand and Converse are under the Nike umbrella featuring two of Westbrook's favorite silhouettes—the Air Jordan 16 and the Chuck 70. Both styles celebrate his gritty play on the court with chains embroidered on the uppers while his love for leather biker jackets is represented with the metal studs seen throughout the shoes.

Westbrook's Jordan x Converse "Why Not?" sneaker pack releases via SNKRS and at select retailers starting on Oct. 2. Ahead of its launch, check out a detailed look below.

Image via Nike

