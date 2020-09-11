The sneaker crossover between James Harden and Allen Iverson continues with a new Reebok Question Mid colorway releasing next month.

As the name suggests, this "Crossed Up, Step Back" iteration references Iverson's lethal crossover and Harden's go-to step back move with a color palette that appears to the colors of the '90s Houston Rockets shark logo and uniforms. Adding to the look is a pinstripe sockliner, while both Harden's and the Question branding are found on the heel. Reebok has also confirmed that this will be the final installation of the brands' first-of-its-kind Iverson x Harden collab.

Priced at $150, the Reebok Question Mid "Crossed Up, Step Back" releases on Oct. 2 at Reebok.com and at select retailers.

