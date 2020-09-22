In one of the more unexpected pairings this year, Reebok has partnered with the popular animated movie franchise Minions for a new collection releasing soon.

According to the sportswear brand, the collection draws inspiration directly from the forthcoming "Minions: The Rise of Gru" film that covers the untold story of the character Gru and his rise to becoming the world’s greatest supervillain. The sneakers in the pack include the Question Mid as well as two versions of the Club C and Instapump Fury featuring graphics inspired by the film.

The capsule between Reebok and Minions will extend beyond footwear by including short-sleeve and long-sleeve cropped and regular tees.

Although the theatrical release for the Minions forthcoming film won't hit theaters until July 2, 2021, fans won't have the wait long to cop the collection. Members of the Reebok UNLOCKED program will have early access to the capsule on Sept. 30 followed by a wider launch is scheduled for Oct. 1 at Reebok.com and at select retailers.

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok