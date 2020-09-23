Reebok debuted its first-ever plant-based running sneaker today with the introduction of the Forever Floatride GROW.

To kick off the launch, Reebok has partnered with Siena Farms, which is near the brand's Boston headquarters to create custom CSA (community supported agriculture) produce boxes for the first 50 customers that buy a pair in the states. For each of those 50 purchases, the brand is donating a CSA box to Siena Farms' community-sponsored farm shares program to provide for those facing hunger.

Sticking with the theme of nature, the first GROW colorway to drop features an earthy-toned straw and white color palette. The knitted upper is constructed from the eucalyptus tree, which sits atop a foam midsole and rubber outsole that's made out of castor beans and rubber trees, respectively.

“Forever Floatride GROW is made for runners who care about performance and want to feel good about the products they use daily,” said Emily Mullins, Product Director at Reebok. “GROW is the result of a long journey to create a plant-based running shoe that looks and performs like other best-in-class footwear and can withstand running a marathon.”

Priced at $120, the Reebok Forever Floatride GROW is releasing in both and women’s sizes starting Oct. 1 at Reebok.com and at select retailers.