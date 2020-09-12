After days of speculation, Neymar has officially signed an endorsement deal with PUMA.

The sportswear brand and the star of Paris Saint-Germain F.C. shared the news on social media earlier today, confirming that this will be a multi-year partnership, but the specific details of the deal weren't disclosed. He will not only represent PUMA on the field, but will also serve as the brand ambassador off the pitch. Neymar will join an already stacked roster of Puma endorsers including Luis Suarez and Sergio Aguero, just to name a few.

"I grew up watching videos of great football legends such as Pelé, Cruyff, Eusebio and Maradona," said Neymar. "These were the kings of the pitch, the kings of my sport. I wish to bring back the legacy that those athletes created on the pitch. They each played in PUMA, and each of them created their magic in The King."

Expect to see Neymar rocking PUMA's legendary King football cleat on the field this season and perhaps a few exclusive styles in the future.

The soccer star had been signed to Nike for the last 15 years, resulting in the launch of numerous collaborative projects as well as special edition releases with Jordan Brand.

Image via Puma