Pharrell Williams may have just given his fans a taste of new sneaker collaborations he has in store with Adidas.

Yesterday, Skateboard P took to social media to share a closer look at a bevy of unreleased Adidas styles, which include 10 new iterations of the NMD Hu and two colors the 0 to 60 STMT.

While it hasn't been confirmed that the pairs are hitting retail, official images have surfaced of the "Extra Eye" NMD Hu colorway that's seen in the group, which suggests that a release could happen soon.

There is currently no release date or confirmation for the unreleased Pharrell x Adidas collabs yet, but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.