Around this time last year, Nike welcomed teenage cancer survivor Peyton Smith to its world headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon after he was selected to take part in the Make-A-Wish Foundation program. Included in the trip was an opportunity to design his own Air Jordan sneakers.

Smith reflected on the memorable experience on Instagram yesterday, sharing the private tour that he and his family received that included meeting the designers behind the products—including the legendary Tinker Hatfield. Smith chose to work on his own iteration of the Air Jordan 4, which wears a blue-based color scheme as a nod to his Air Force family, and is highlighted by the Nike Cancer Ribbon on the heel tab and "Air Peyton" behind the tongue.

"Today is a very special day because exactly one year ago today I did a once in a lifetime opportunity that was my Make-A-Wish," Smith recalled. "What I did for my wish due to my passion and love for everything sneakers was to visit Nike Headquarters out in Oregon and design a shoe of my very own; that shoe being an Air Jordan."

There are only four pairs of the Air Jordan 4 "Make-A-Wish" in existence and will remain exclusive to Smith and his family.