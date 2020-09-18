It didn't take long for the New Balance 920 to receive its first collaboration. This week, Amsterdam-based label Patta posted release details for its latest sneaker project, confirming that it will drop this week.

Crafted in New Balance's UK factory in Flimby, Patta's version of the 920 blends various shades of brown throughout the premium upper which is constructed with pigskin suede, nubuck, and mesh. Additional details include Patta's signature branding embroidered on the tongue and heel counter and reflective "N" logos on the sides. Cushioning comes in the form of an Encap midsole which has been lifted from the fan-favorite New Balance 990v3 model.

The Patta x New Balance 920 collab is releasing exclusively on patta.nl, the Patta app, and Patta Amsterdam, London, Milan on Sept. 20 at 13:00 CEST.

Image via Patta

Image via Patta

Image via Patta