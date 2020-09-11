New Balance has produced some of the hottest sneaker collaborations of 2020 and continuing to build on that energy is a potential new project with New Jersey's Packer Shoes.

Seen with the teaser shot posted by the boutique's Victor Kan on Instagram, it appears that the latest New Balance 992 style incorporates a traditional mesh and suede construction on the upper with the addition of pebbled suede and is dressed in subtle beige and light brown hues.

It's also worth noting that there are currently no indications from the teaser that this is indeed a collab between Packer Shoes and New Balance, as details surrounding the shoes have yet to be revealed by the brands.

At this time, the release info for this New Balance 992 has yet to be revealed, but check back soon for updates.

UPDATE (09/11): Although it's not a full-on collaboration as previously speculated, Packer Shoes' exclusive New Balance 992 is almost here. In an Instagram post, the Teaneck, New Jersey retailer confirmed that it worked with New Balance's NB1 custom team to create the sneakers.

"We were given creative freedom and access to their full library of materials, including several options not available to the public. Combined with other special executions like contrast stitching and some material placement break-ups, we were able to create something completely unique that we hope you’ll love," the post reads.

The Packer Shoes-exclusive New Balance 992 will be released only from packershoes.com tomorrow, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. ET for $240.

Image via Packer Shoes

Image via Packer Shoes