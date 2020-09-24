Virgil Abloh's highly-anticipated Off-White x Nike Dunk Low collection dropping next month may just be a starting point for the fashion label's Dunk collaborations.

According to newly leaked information provided by py_rates_, Abloh's next capsule is centered around a new model dubbed Air Rubber Dunk. While an early look has yet to surface, the trio of styles releasing is expected to include "White/University Blue/White," "Black/White/Green Strike," and "University Gold/University Gold/Black."

The Off-White x Nike Air Rubber Dunk collection is currently slated to drop sometime in Summer 2020 with each pair retailing at $180.

UPDATE (09/22): Sole Collector has confirmed with retail sources that the "Green Strike" colorway of the Off-White x Nike Air Rubber Dunk is releasing on Oct. 1 for $190. The shoe will also be available in TD and PS sizing. Release details surrounding the remaining colorways have yet to be revealed, but check back soon for updates.

UPDATE (09/24): Here's an official look at the trio of Off-White x Nike Air Rubber Dunks including the "Green Strike" colorway that's slated to drop in Oct. 1.

Off-White x Nike Air Rubber Dunk "Green Strike"

Release Date: 10/01/20

Color: Black/Green Strike-Green Strike

Style #: CU6015-001

Price: $190

Image via Nike

Off-White x Nike Air Rubber Dunk "University Gold"

Release Date: Fall 2020

Color: University Gold/University Gold-Black

Style #: CU6015-700

Price: $190

Image via Nike

Off-White x Nike Air Rubber Dunk "University Blue"

Release Date: Fall 2020

Color: White/University Blue-White

Style #: CU6015-100

Price: $190

Image via Nike

