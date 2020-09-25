While sneakerheads were busy attempting to secure today's Off-White x Air Jordan 5 release through SNKRS, the shoe's creator debuted a previously unseen colorway of his collaboration out of nowhere.

After photos began making rounds on social medial earlier in the day, Virgil Abloh took to his own Instagram with a candid look at the aforementioned pair, styled in sail and red with similar vintage effects on the upper and sole. As he's known to do, Abloh also went full DIY mode on his pair, using a knife to cut the 'windows' out, which he told The Undefeated is part of his 100% design concept.

Though not confirmed, it's been rumored that a "Sail" Off-White x Air Jordan 5 will release at some point later this year. Stick with Sole Collector for updates as they become available.

UPDATE (7/17): ZSneakerheadz shares a rumored first look at the "Sail" Off-White x Air Jordan 5, which is noticeably different from the sample worn by Virgil Abloh earlier this year. This version is a more literal take of the original "Fire Red" colorway with a black midsole and red 'flame' detailing. Additional release information has not yet been announced or leaked.

UPDATE (7/20): New images of the "Sail" Off-White x Air Jordan 5 has surfaced courtesy of hanzuying. As of now, a release date has not yet to be revealed.

UPDATE (09/25): With the release still up in the air, yankeekicks has shared an on-feet look at the "Sail" Off-White x Air Jordan 5. The collab is rumored to be releasing this holiday season.

Off-White x Air Jordan 5 Retro "Sail"

Release Date: Holiday 2020

Color: Sail/Fire Red-Muslin-Black

Style #: CT8480-100

Price: $225

Image via yankeekicks

