After a somewhat disappointing end to the Milwaukee Bucks' 2019-20 NBA season, new colorways for the league's reigning two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo's current signature sneaker continues to surface—including in this upcoming NRG makeup.

While the theme behind the Zoom Freak 2 pictured here has yet to be revealed by the brand, the style wears a red-to-orange-to-pink gradient fade across the upper that's accented with a reflective 3M Swoosh branding on the lateral side and a graphic that covers the medial portion. Additional details include a pink "GA" logo embroidered on the heel counter, while a white Zoom Air-cushioned midsole and yellow and black outsole complete the look.

As of now, a release date for this Nike Zoom Freak 2 NRG hasn't been announced by the brand.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike