The popular Nike SB Dunk High will soon release in one of the more interesting colorways to date with the "Invert Celtics" pair pictured here.

As the name suggests, this latest offering takes the classic "Celtics" color scheme that was originally featured on the Dunk and inverted the hues to give the shoe a predominately black and pink blocking. The medial portion stays true to the "Celtics" style with its white and green color combination in leather, while the rest of the upper switches things up by using hairy suede.

As of now, this "Invert Celtics" SB Dunk High is rumored to drop sometime in October, but an official release date has not yet been confirmed by the brand.

Image via Nike

