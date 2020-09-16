With rumors that the Nike LeBron 8 could be returning to sneaker shelves this year, we may have just gotten a first look at one of the upcoming releases.

Thanks to a first look shared by Foamkicks is what appears to be a new iteration for LeBron James' eighth signature shoe and according to early info leaker Soleheatonfeet, this pair will launch in late 2020.

Although the inspiration behind the color scheme hasn't been confirmed, the upper features a predominantly red color blocking, a black Swoosh on the heel, which sits atop what looks to be a glow-in-the-dark outsole.

Additional LeBron 8 styles that have already been pegged for the retro release include the "Hardwood Classics," "SVSM Away," and "Lakers" colorways.

As of now, Nike hasn't confirmed that the LeBron 8 is returning this year, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Nike LeBron 8 QS

Release Date: Late 2020

Color: Gym Red/Cucumber Calm/Black/Black

Style #: CT5330-600