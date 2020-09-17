Although LeBron James' latest signature sneaker hasn't officially hit retail yet, we're now learning that one of the franchise's previous themes is coming to the Nike LeBron 18.

zSneakerheadz has shared the possible release details and a first look at the upcoming "James Gang" colorway, which is expected to be a tribute to his wife and three children. Similar to its LeBron 17 counterpart, the style dons a black knitted upper while multicolored accents cover the heel counter and rubber outsole.

According to the leaker account, the "James Gang" Nike LeBron 18 is slated to release at Nike.com and at select retailers on Oct. 9 for $200. While Nike did confirm that the LeBron 18 is making its retail debut this month, an official launch date has not yet been announced.

Nike LeBron 18 "James Gang"

Release Date: 10/09/20

Color: Black/Pink Blast-Multi-Color

Style #: CQ9283-002

Price: $200

Image via zsneakerheadz

Image via zsneakerheadz

Image via zsneakerheadz