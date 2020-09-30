For the ninth time in the last ten seasons, LeBron James is heading to the NBA Finals. Ahead of Game 1 that's set to tip-off tonight, his current signature shoe has surfaced in a new Los Angeles Lakers-themed colorway.

The latest LeBron 18 style wears the iconic purple and gold color scheme of the Lakers, with a predominately black Knitposite 2.0 upper that's paired with a purple sock liner and ankle collar along with gold Swooshes on the toe and medial side. Additional details include 'LeBron James' printed on the footbed in Lakers font, while a white midsole featuring a full-length Zoom Air bag at the forefoot and an Air Max unit at the heel completes the look.

Priced at $200, the Nike LeBron 18 "Lakers" is releasing on Nike.com and at select Nike Basketball retailers starting Oct. 28.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike