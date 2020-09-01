Last year, Nike introduced a mash-up of Kyrie Irving's first three signature sneakers called the Kyrie S1 Hybrid. The concept will reportedly carry over to this year, with images of what's being called the Kyrie S2 Hybrid recently leaking online.

Picking up where its predecessor left off, the Kyrie S2 Hybrid features elements from Kyrie models 4, 5 and 6. Notable features include the 4's tooling, 5's "flytrap" lace cover and the heel of the 6. The shoe has already surfaced in black-based and tie-dye colorways.

A release date for the Kyrie S2 Hybrid hasn't been announced, but you can expect to see these hit retail sometime this summer. We'll keep you updated here at Sole Collector.

UPDATE (07/21): With the release info still unknown, an official look at the Kyrie S2 Hybrid has surfaced and is expected to hit shelves soon.

UPDATE (09/01): Nike has confirmed that Irving's second hybrid shoe, the Kybrid S2, will debut in the "What The" colorway on Sept. 17 via SNKRS and at select retailers. Retail pricing is set at $140.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike