Another fan-favorite Nike Kobe 6 colorway is reportedly making a comeback next year.

According to Soleheatonfeet, the "Chaos" makeup will be returning in Protro form sometime in Summer 2021. The "Chaos" colorway originally appeared on the Kobe 4 as a nod to Heath Ledger’s portrayal of the villain Joker from The Dark Knight film before it eventually landed on this Kobe 6 in 2011. While an early look at the upcoming release has yet to surface, the leaker account provided an "Ink/Dark Grey/White/Volt" color description, which matches the pair that originally dropped in '11.

Other styles that are reportedly returning next year include the "Grinch," "Hollywood," "Del Sol," among many others. There's currently no rumored release date for the Kobe 6 Protro "Chaos."

Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Chaos"

Release Date: Summer 2021

Color: Ink/Dark Grey/White/Volt

Style #: CW2190-500