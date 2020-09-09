It looks like P.J. Tucker isn't the only NBA player that has a Nike Kobe 5 Protro PE dropping this month.

According to Soleheatonfeet, the "Zebra" colorway worn by San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan earlier this season is hitting shelves on Sept. 18. The style features the Spurs' team colors in white, black, and grey while zebra-inspired stripes cover the quarter panels and toe box.

DeRozan has had various PE iterations from Kobe Bryant's signature line release in the past most recently with the Kobe A.D. Mid in 2018.

As of now, Nike hasn't confirmed the release details for the "Zebra" Kobe 5 Protro PE, but the pair is currently slated to launch on Sept. 18 at select retailers for $180.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro PE "Zebra"

Release Date: 09/18/20

Color: Multi-Color/Multi-Color

Style #: CD4991-003

Price: $180