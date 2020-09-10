The resurgence of Nike Dunks continues with a new-ish high-top set to arrive this holiday season.

New information from House of Heat indicates that a "Pro Green" Dunk High is in line for a late-year release. The drop may be similar to the "Pine Green" Dunk High Vintage from 2008, but possibly featuring a darker green hue. While images of the forthcoming release have not yet surfaced, the speculative rendering below via HoH depicts the model in a traditionally-blocked green and white scheme.

The Dunk High Pro SP "Pro Green" is expected to arrive during the holiday season with an estimated retail price of $110. Stay locked to Sole Collector as news develops.

UPDATE (09/10): Ahead of its scheduled Sept. 23 launch date, an official look at the "Pro Green" Nike Dunk High has surfaced.

Nike Dunk High SP “Pro Green”

Release Date: 09/23/20

Color: White/Pro Green-Pro Green

Style #: CZ8149-100

Price: $110

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike