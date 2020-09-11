Nike continues to bring back pairs from its '85 "Be True To Your School" Dunk Collection, with the "Michigan," or "Air Wolverine," Dunk High being the latest reveal.

Soleheatonfeet reports that a retro of the classic colorway is in the works for this fall. The shoe, last available in 2016, sports a school-inspired palette of maize and navy blue. No official school logos appear.

The "Michigan" Dunk Highs will reportedly hit retail on Saturday, Sept. 26 for $120. Stick with Sole Collector for updates and a first look.

UPDATE (09/11): Ahead of its rumored Sept. 26 launch date, the official images of this year's "Michigan" Dunk High release have surfaced.

Nike Dunk High "Michigan"

Release Date: 09/26/2020

Color: Varsity Maize/Midnight Navy-Midnight Navy

Style #: CZ8149-700

Price: $120

