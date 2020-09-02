It was only a matter of time before Eliud Kipchoge got his own Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% sneaker.

Images have surfaced this week of the high-performance running shoe donning a new colorway inspired by the INEOS 1:59 event from Oct. 2019 where Kipchoge recorded the world's first sub-two-hour marathon time while laced up in a prototype version of the Alphafly NEXT%.

The Kenyan runner netted a 1:59:40 marathon time, which is stamped on the footbed and heel tab. The shoe also wears colors inspired by the Kenyan flag covering the Swooshes and on the heel of the ZoomX foam midsole.

As of now, a release date for Kipchoge's Air Zoom Alphafly Next% colorway has yet to be confirmed, but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Nike