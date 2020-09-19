The Nike Air Raid is set to return in another classic colorway via the "Urban Jungle Gym" pair seen here courtesy of US_11.

This iteration of the outdoor hoops shoe was initially introduced on the Air Raid 2 and it draws inspiration from Spike Lee and the Swoosh's "Live Together, Play Together" ad campaign in the '90s. In a similar fashion, the upcoming release dons a black and dark grey upper while an Afrocentric graphic dresses the tongue, heel tab, and the midsole.

The early word is that the "Urban Jungle Gym" Nike Air Raid retro will hit retailers sometime this fall but the official release details have yet to be confirmed by Nike.

Image via US_11/Nike

Image via US_11/Nike

Image via US_11/Nike

Image via US_11/Nike