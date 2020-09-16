Each year around this time, Nike typically cooks up new sneakers to go along with the Halloween festivities, and it appears that 2020 won't be any different.

Part of this year's spooky celebration is this Air Max 95 colorway shown here, which appears to mimic the look of the iconic villain Freddy Krueger, although it isn't an official partnership with the movie franchise.

The reworked '90s running model features a two-toned mesh and canvas upper with a premium suede toe cap and blood dripping graphics down the heel tab and the Swoosh-branded insoles.

There's currently no release date for this Halloween-inspired Nike Air Max 95, but expect more details to arrive ahead of the spooky holiday.

Image via Nike

