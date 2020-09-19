Hot on the heels of Nike announcing the release of the Air Max 90 "Laser Blue," the Swoosh has confirmed that another original iteration is returning soon.

In celebration of the classic running sneaker's 30th Anniversary, Nike is bringing back the classic "Eggplant" make-up next month. The style was part of the model's original release lineup in 1990, led by the "Eggplant" iteration for women and the aforementioned "Laser Blue" colorway for men. It sports a white mesh-based upper that's paired with red Swooshes, while purple accents cover the mudguard and heel tab.

Priced at $140, the "Eggplant" Nike Air Max 90 releases on the SNKRS app and at select retailers starting Oct. 2.

Image via Nike

