A follow-up to the recent reports that the coveted Nike Air Max 1 "Lemonade" from the multi-sneaker "Powerwall" collection is returning later this year, two alternate colorways may be joining the lineup.

According to the sneaker leaker group py_leaks, two new "Pine Green" and "Atmosphere" iterations of the original Nike Air Max running model are rumored to release during this year's fall and holiday season, respectively. Although early images have yet to leak, the pairs are expected to feature identical "Air" branding on the upper's quarter panels similar to their predecessor.

As of now, Nike has not yet confirmed that the "Pine Green" and "Atmosphere" Air Max 1 Powerwall is releasing but we will continue to follow the story here at Sole Collector.

UPDATE (09/05): Check out an official look at the "Pine Green" Air Max 1 Powerwall that's scheduled to drop sometime in the fall.

Nike Air Max 1 Powerwall "Pine Green"

Release Date: Fall 2020

Color: Pine Green/Pine Green-True White

Style #: CJ0609-300

Price: $140

Image via Nike

