After getting a glimpse of it on the court yesterday, the releases for Kawhi Leonard's signature New Balance shoe will continue with this upcoming "Jolly Rancher" collection.

Leonard and the sportswear brand has teamed up with his favorite childhood candy on a new capsule that includes two bold colorways of Leonard's namesake sneaker featuring the already revealed "Assorted Flavors" makeup, and in the new "Blue Raspberry" style. Lifestyle options are also included with colorful iterations of the 327, 480 Low, and a pair of slides. The highlight of the collab is seen with the always-happy Jolly Rancher fruit gang branding, which now wears a deadpan expression as a nod to Leonard's personality on and off the court.

The entire Jolly Rancher x New Balance Kawhi collection is releasing on Newbalance.com and at select retailers starting in late October. The retail pricing will range from $35 to $160.

