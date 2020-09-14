Vans has teamed up with the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) for an upcoming collaborative sneaker collection that dons the look of some iconic modern art pieces.

The capsule pictured here has taken popular Vans silhouettes like the Old Skool, Slip-On, and the Authentic and dressed them with artwork including Salvador Dalí's "The Persistence of. Memory 1931," Vasily Kandinsky's "Orange 1923," and Claude Monet's Water Lilies 1914-1926." The collection extends beyond the footwear to include matching hoodies, t-shirts, and hats.

"MoMA is excited to finally reveal the Vans collaboration as they, too, have a rich legacy of supporting artistic expression," says Robin Sayetta, Associate Director of Licensing and Partnerships at MoMA. “We pursue a limited number of product collaborations and our goal is always to engage a broader audience with modern art. We are thrilled to reach art lovers around the world through Vans’ global network."

The MoMA x Vans collection releases on Vans.com, Store.MoMA.org, and select retail locations starting Sept. 30. According to the brand, this is the first of a two-part sneaker series with a second capsule arriving this November.

Image via Vans

Image via Vans