EA Sports is continuing its yearly tradition of honoring the players who achieved a 99 overall rating on the latest NFL Madden game by blessing them with limited-edition cleats. This year's members of the Madden 99 Club will include Aaron Donald and Christian McCaffrey for Nike, and Stephon Gilmore and Michael Thomas representing Jordan Brand.

Each cleat wears an eye-catching gold color scheme including special "99 Club" branding tying back to the digital achievement. The footwear also includes special packaging with the athlete's name printed on the front as well as the respective team mascots found on the side.

Although the cleats won't be releasing to the public, it will be available tomorrow for download in Madden NFL 21's "The Yard" game mode starting tomorrow.

