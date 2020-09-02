It turns out that the recently leaked "Good Game" Nike Blazer Mid '77 style was actually made specifically for the start of the next League of Legends e-sports Pro League season.

According to Engadget, we're learning that the latest "Good Game" collection will consist of the Air Max 90, the low and high-top versions of the Air Force 1, Air Max 270 React, Air Max 2X, and the Joyride Dual Run 2. Each pair features various graphics that one may find in retro video games. There's also a special iteration of the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT that was made and is said to use colors inspired by the league's World Championship trophy.

Image via Nike

Back in February 2019, the Swoosh became the official outfitter to the League of Legends Pro League, which will continue through the 2022 season.

As of now, Nike hasn't announced the release date for the "Good Game" collection, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Nike