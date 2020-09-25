A giant in the worlds of skateboarding, sneakers and streetwear, Keith Hufnagel has died at the age of 46.

The news began making rounds earlier today and has since been confirmed by the official HUF brand Instagram account. Hufnagel had courageously battled brain cancer for the past two and a half years, outliving his original diagnosis.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We are absolutely heartbroken to deliver the news today that HUF founder Keith Hufnagel has passed away. Keith battled brain cancer for the past 2.5 years. And though he beat the odds and fought back much longer than his diagnosis permitted, he ultimately and unfortunately lost the fight. Keith was not only the ‘HUF’nagel in HUF. He was the heart and soul of this brand. He built and brought together a community of people like no one else could. Keith paved the way for all of us – as a respected professional skateboarder, shop owner, brand founder, footwear and apparel designer, creative director, and industry leader. He showed us how to do it, and how do it right. Keith loved skateboarding and the culture around it. He did things his way and did them for the right reasons. He inspired so many of us across the globe. But above anything else, Keith loved and supported the people around him. He would do anything for his friends, family and children. He passionately wanted to see others succeed. And we all loved him for it. Keith’s legacy will continue to live on at HUF. Today, tomorrow and forever. Rest in peace, Keith.

Hufnagel grew up skating in the melting pot that was late-80s New York City, fusing elements of rock, punk and hip hop into his board and personal style. In 1992, he moved to skateboarding hotbed San Francisco in hopes of pursuing further education and a professional skate career, eventually doing the latter halfway through his freshman year of college. After a successful run on the board and a move to Los Angeles, Hufnagel had visions of taking on new challenges, specifically the idea of exploring retail back in San Francisco. In 2002, ten years after his original voyage from NYC, Hufnagel opened the doors to HUF.

HUF quickly became one of the Bay Area's go-to spaces for not only skate goods, but for streetwear and sneakers as well. Global expansion would follow, along with highly popular collaborations with Nike such as the SB Dunk High, "HufQuake" Air Force 1 and Air Max 90, "Gold Digger" SB Air Trainer 1 and more. There were also HUF projects with Adidas, Converse, Reebok and Vans.

HUF eventually shifted from co-branded product and evolved into its own lifestyle brand. To the disappointment of many, HUF's San Francisco locations closed in 2011, but spaces in Brooklyn, Dallas, Los Angeles and Japan are still in business, along with the HUF Worldwide web store.

Hufnagel is survived by his wife Mariellen and their children. The legend was remembered and celebrated by several notable figures in skate and streetwear on social media platforms.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The word LEGEND has entered our everyday lexicon to the point that we've lost sight of its huge power and rarity. Keith Hufnagel defined the word, his reputation extending far beyond our skateboarding bubble, a man so iconic that his name, in just three letters, H-U-F, has come to represent a worldwide brand. Hailing from New York City, HUF burst onto the 1990s San Francisco skate scene with otherworldly power and pop, reaching the height of his profession, while simultaneously orchestrating his next landmark, launching his own mold-breaking, brick and mortar stores in The City. Lightyears ahead of the curve, his vision and curation of those shops would transform HUF from nickname to international trademark. We didn't just want to skate like HUF, we wanted to look like HUF - to be HUF. Each of us leaves our own little mark, but Keith, you left a whole damn, still echoing canyon. Don't see how we'll ever fill that void, don't know if we want to. Love you forever ❤️ - Tony Vitello

