South Korean sneaker retailer Kasina is reportedly giving fans a Nike Dunk collaboration to look forward to this holiday season.

According to sneaker leaker py_rates, the store is working on three colorful makeups of the Dunk Low including "Neptune Green" and "University Gold" makeups arriving in Fall 2020 and a second "University Gold" style in an alternate variation. Leaked images of the collab have yet to surface, but mockup photos provide an early indication of what readers can expect later this year.

As of now, this Kasina x Nike Dunk Low collab is rumored to release later this year for $120 each but that info has not yet been confirmed.

UPDATE (09/01): Thanks to w_t_s_1987, we have a possible first look at Kasina's Nike Dunk Low collab that's slated to arrive sometime this fall and holiday season.