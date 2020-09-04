During an appearance on Sneaker Shopping in 2017, global superstar J Balvin revealed that some of his earliest sneaker memories include his cousins bringing him Air Jordan 1s from the United States when he was growing up in Colombia. Now, bringing everything full circle, he's the one delivering Jordan 1s in the form of a colorful collaboration of his own.

Ahead of his Super Bowl LIV halftime performance with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, J Balvin is teasing his Jordan 1, a multicolor execution that aligns with his vibrant personality. The shoe features a tie-dye effect on a layered canvas upper, cut overlays, exposed tongue foam and a Velcro smiley face patch.

In the caption of his photo, J Balvin said, "I'm Latino and proud, but don't put us in a box, we are global. Tonight at the Super Bowl, I will reveal my Jordan 1 x J Balvin collaboration."

Details about a potential release have not yet been announced. Look for these on the stage during halftime of the Super Bowl and stick with Sole Collector for updates moving forward.

UPDATE (04/10): Although a formal release date was never announced, J Balvin is offering new details on the launch of his Air Jordan 1 collaboration in an interview with Highsnobiety. "Because of the coronavirus, they closed all the factories and stuff like that. But it’s going to happen maybe around November," he said. Check back for updates in the coming months.

UPDATE (09/04): With the official release info still unknown, Solebyjc shared a detailed look at J Balvin's Air Jordan 1 collab that's rumored to be dropping this holiday season.

J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG

Release Date: Holiday 2020

Color: Multi-Color/Black-Pink Foam-Multi-Color

Style #: DC3481-900

Price: $N/A

