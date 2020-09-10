Not only is Instant Skateboards celebrating the 25th anniversary of its store's original opening this year, but the Japanese skate shop also has a new collaboration with Nike SB on the way.

Official images of the Instant Skateboards x SB Dunk Low collab surfaced today, revealing a predominately blue tumbled leather upper contrasted by a grey toe box. The shoe's standout details are the embroidery of a dog on the heel while the shop's branding is found on the tongue and on the graphical footbed.

There's currently no official word on when this Instant Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low is releasing, but we'll update you if anything changes.

Image via Nike

